John Varney
July 13, 1947 - December 18, 2022 Beloit, WI - John H. Varney, 75, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in his home.

He was born on July 13, 1947, in Beloit, WI, the son of Harold and Marie (Griffiths) Varney. John was a 1965 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He attended technical school for printing. He married the love of his life, Mary Hartley on July 18, 1992.

