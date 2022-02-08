Beloit, WI - Chief Petty Officer Retire, John Vincent "Jack" Tharp passed away on February 7, 2022 at the age of 87.
Jack was born November 29, 1934 in Waterloo, IA, son of Agnes Rose Watters and step father, Dale Watters. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years through the Korean and Vietnam Wars. During his enlistment he lived on naval bases, traveled the world and was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii. His wife of 61 years, Fredericka Helen Tharp predeceased him in 2017.
Jack also retired from Xerox Corporation, where he worked as a copier technician. His hobbies included fishing, collecting stamps and coins. Jack enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Beloit V.F.W. and was a member of the Beloit American Legion. He was a proud man who loved his country and living in the township of Beloit amongst the great neighbors on Creedy Road. His life was a life well lived and he will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his two sons, Darrin Andrew Tharp (Daniel) of Rancho Mirage, CA and Shawn Paul Tharp (Kathleen) of Euless, TX; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Keegan Tharp; brother, Jerald Tharp; and friends, Randy and Clauda.
A Memorial Service for Jack will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Military Honors will be accorded by the Beloit V.F.W. Post 2306.