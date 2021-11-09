John Rykowski

South Beloit, IL - John Von Emil Rykowski, age 70, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Fair Oaks Nursing Home on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
He was born on June 15, 1951 in Beloit, WI. He graduated from South Beloit High School in 1970. John married his high school sweetheart, Leonora "Lee" Lucchesi in 1973.
He had a lifelong career as a master plumber and started his own business in 1982. He took pride in his work and operated his business until 2020. He appreciated all of his loyal customers. John loved fishing, gardening, bird watching, animals and maintaining an immaculate yard. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee, beer, and his wife's home cooking. He loved spending time with his family and good friends. John was a member of the South Beloit Businessman Association and a dedicated member of the South Beloit Lions Club. He regularly gave blood over his lifetime and volunteered his time in the community. He loved helping others.
John was preceded in death by his father, Fred V. Rykowski; grandparents, Fred and Jeannette Rykowski; sister, Marcia; mother and father-in-law, Cyrus and Angie Lucchesi; and brother-in-law, Kal VanLaningham.
He is survived by his wife, Lee; daughter, Jessica (Justin) Fentress; grandchildren, Riley and Cole; daughter, Jenn Rykowski; granddog, Venture; sister-in-law, Linda VanLaningham; sister, Susie (Mike) Melton; brother, Ronnie Swenson; good friends, John and Miyoko Kocik and Karen Fulton; numerous nieces and nephews; his "Thursday Night" family; and many close family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Life threw John a lot of lemons, but he found a way to make lemonade from them.
"Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally warn out, and proclaiming "wow what a ride!" - Hunter S. Thompson
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.