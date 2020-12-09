October 10, 1941 - December 6, 2020
South Beloit, IL - John Ruffin Page was born October 10, 1941 to the union of John Page, Jr. and Tommie Mae Ruffin in Leigh, Texas. John departed this earthly life on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 4:36 a.m. at Mercy Hospital ICU in Janesville, Wisconsin.
John moved to Kansas City, Missouri with his mother when he was six year of age. John grew up loving and helping his family. At an early age, John worked to help support his mother and his five siblings. In November, 1961, John joined the United Stated Air Force and served more than 7 years being discharged in December of 1968.
While living in Kansas City, MO John's employments include: Southwest Oil and Grease Company in 1969, Bendix Corporation from 1969 - 1975, Pipefitters Local 533 in construction in 1975, and General Motors from 1975 until 2003 when he retired from the General Motors in Janesville, Wisconsin.
John married Bertha Griffin in 1966 and to this marriage one son was born, Gregory Orlando Page. Gregory departed this life on Monday, February 18, 2019. In addition to Gregory, John gained two sons and one daughter. John later met Patricia Schutz Maddix in November of 1975. John and Pat were united in marriage on June 24, 1978. To this union John gained two sons.
John was born being a family man. He loved his family; he loved all families. John had that sense of love to help anyone; never to let a problem beat him and could figure out any situation that needed to be solved. Whether you met him growing up, in school, in the service, in the years he served as Scout Master for Troop 608 in Kansas City, Missouri, at St. Paul Church and Skylight Missionary Baptist Church both in Kansas City, Missouri; being a lifetime member of the Manuel Class of 1961; serving as cub master, Usher Board member, Trustee Board member and chairperson at the Wesley C.M.E. Church in Beloit, Wisconsin; being a helpful pipefitter in the communities of Kansas City, Missouri, Beloit, Wisconsin, and South Beloit, Illinois or helping anyone in need. We will all remember John Ruffin Page.
John learned to play a bass guitar at the age of 63 after retiring from General Motors and had fun playing at Wesley C.M.E. Church and various community groups he made lasting friends along the way. We will all remember his smile, sense of humor, and willingness to help anyone. If you live in the love of God, the love that John has shown, we will all see him again in spirit as we too must leave this place.
John leaves his wife of 42 1/2 years, Pat; three sons, Charles Edward Maddix, Vaughn Eric Maddix, and Elvin Thomas, Jr; six sisters; Betty Page, The Colony, Texas, Barbara Jeanette Burton, and Beulah Bolden both of Kansas City, Missouri, Beatrice Sanders of Lake Orian, Michigan, Mary Alice, and Rhonda Paige both of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Homer Paige, and Donald Ray Paige both of Houston, Texas; one aunt, Jimmie Lee Paige of Houston, Texas; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. John was preceded in death by his mother; father; grandparents; brothers, Tommy Robinson, and Melvin Paige; sons, Gregory O. Page, and Lewis Thomas; daughter, Karen Thomas; and a sister, Elsie Mae Paige.
Friends may pay their respects from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Johns' remains will be transported to Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri for services and committal at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.