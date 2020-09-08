October 22, 1959 - September 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- John Robert Hopkins, 60, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in his home. He was born on October 22, 1959 in Beloit, WI, the son of William and Patricia (Cullen) Hopkins. John graduated from Brother Dutton Elementary, was a 1978 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School and a member of the Championship basketball team. John worked for his family's business at Hopkins Appliance Service, followed by the Beloit Corporation and Hendrick's Development. He enjoyed golfing and was a Beloit Men's Club Match Play Champion. Survivors include his children, Jamie Marie (Travis) Franklin of Beloit, WI and Jenna Patricia (Jamie) Wichser of Orfordville, WI; grandchildren, Sawyer Paul Franklin and Palmer Nels Wichser; sister, Barbara Ann Lopez of Beloit, WI; brothers, Michael J. Hopkins of Darlington, WI, and William R. (Barbara) Hopkins of Beloit, WI; mother of his children, Diane Hopkins; aunts, Nancy Hopkins of Rockton, IL and Betty Cullen of Beloit, WI; nieces, Hannah P. Hopkins and Christina D. Navarro; numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his parents. A Funeral Service for John's family and close friends will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.