- July 13, 2020
Holmes Beach, FL -- John Reinholz of Holmes Beach, Florida died on July 13, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Chicago. Adolescent years were spent in Beloit, Wisconsin where he married his high school sweetheart Penelope in 1958. He graduated from Beloit College in 1960. He traveled extensively for several companies that served the paper manufacturing industry. He had been to all 50 states by 1985. He had four children - Jamie, Julie, Jeff, and Jim. Home base moved from Wisconsin to Chicago to New Jersey to Atlanta and finally to Holmes Beach in 1996. Upon retirement in 2002, he became an avid gardener, reader and continued to travel. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and active in the Friends of Bill fellowship. He made numerous trips with children to Mesa, AZ for Cubs spring training. He made several European trips, mostly to England because "they love Americans".
He is survived by his wife; children; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. No funeral service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Tidewell Hospice serving Bradenton/Sarasota region. Tidewellhospice.org. Donations by check may be sent to Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
