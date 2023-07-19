John R. Schroer

August 19, 1936 - July 11, 2023 Beloit, WI - John Richard Schroer, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in his home. He was born August 19, 1936 in Wauwatosa, WI, the son of William and Caroline (Winkel) Schroer. John was a 1954 Marquette High School graduate and attended Marquette University and Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1956 to 1959. John married Nancy M. Ross on October 27, 1962 in St. Mary's Catholic Church of Elm Grove, WI. John joined American Appraisal in 1960, working in several foreign countries and many locations throughout the United States. Nancy and John located to Beloit in 1969 when he started his job as the City Assessor. In 1974, they moved to Mobile, Alabama serving as Vice President of Gulf Coast Appraisal until 1978 when they returned to Beloit. John resumed his position as the City Assessor and added the role of City Treasurer. John was owner and operator of Schroer Appraisal Service for more than 25 years. During his time as assessor, John was chairman of the assessor's section of the League of Wisconsin municipalities, state representative for the International Association of Assessing Officers and President of the North Central Regional Association of Assessing Officers (NCRAAO). John was an instructor for assessor certification in Wisconsin. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church for over 50 years, the Knights of Columbus St. Thomas Council #605 and a 4th Degree member of Msgr. Joseph E. Hanz Assembly #1209. John was community minded and so proud to share the accomplishments that the City of Beloit has made over the years. John and Nancy traveled extensively visiting several foreign countries. They also enjoyed many winters in the south. John enjoyed word searches, building large puzzles, stamp and coin collecting, working in his yard and watching the wild life, holiday dinners with family members, and riding on the Knights of Columbus float in the July 4th parade in Evansville. John loved his family and the many friends he made in the card playing groups that he and Nancy were members of. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Nancy Schroer; beloved children, Cynthia Ann (Randy) Krueger of Draper, UT, John (Kathy) Schroer of San Francisco, CA, and Christopher (Julie) Schroer of Waynesville, NC; six grandchildren, Lauren Krueger of Cape Canaveral, FL, Joseph Schroer of San Francisco, CA, Anne-Marie Krueger of Santa Ana, CA, Michael Schroer of Boulder, CO, William and Danielle Schroer both of San Francisco, CA; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Lawrence Oparaji officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. A memorial in John's name will be established. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
