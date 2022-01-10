Beloit, WI - John P. Purdy, 51, of Beloit, passed away on January 4, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin following a short illness. John was born on April 14, 1970, the son of Thomas and Debra Purdy in Beloit, Wisconsin. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1988, where he was a state qualifying wrestler.
John was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, and anything on the water. He was a big fan of Wisconsin sports, always cheering for the Packers and the Brewers. John enjoyed listening to country music. And was known to sing karaoke from time to time. This might have happened after a few cocktails. John worked as machine operator for Moore Business Forms in Monroe and then went on to own his own landscaping business in Florida. John adored his grandchildren and was proud to be a "greatpa" because he always said he was more than grand, he was great.
John is survived by his daughter, Kayla Purdy of Milwaukee; his son, Levi (Shelby) Purdy of Janesville; his parents, Thomas and Debra Purdy of Beloit; and his grandsons, Rowan, Liam and Wyatt Purdy. He is further survived by his uncles and aunts: Gib Hundley, Edwin Purdy, Bonnie Livingston and Barbara Purdy. As well as many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister, Tammy Wood.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Tabernacle Church, 1907 McKinley Ave, Beloit, WI. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service at the church. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
