John Moriarty

South Beloit, IL - John Allen Moriarty, 67, of South Beloit, IL., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in his home.
He was born on March 5, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert and Rachel (Sorlie) Moriarty. John was a 1973 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He was a talented artist and earned a degree in Commercial Art at MATC in Madison.
For 30 years, John was sole proprietor of Graphics Plus in South Beloit, providing printing and graphic design services to the Stateline area. He loved his work and said he would never retire. He was an avid sports fan.
Survivors include his son, Ryan Moriarty currently Air Force Active Duty and stationed abroad, daughters, Lindsey (Bob) Valker of Medinah, IL and Lauren Spinner of Lombard, IL; grandchildren, Lilyanne and Grayson Moriarty, Hazel, Scarlett and Jameson Valker; mother of his children, Shelley of South Beloit, IL; brother, Clark Moriarty of Roscoe, IL and James (Deborah) Moriarty of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister-in-law, Sandra Moriarty.
A Memorial Service for John will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday in the funeral home.