October 8, 1948 - October 3, 2020
Hiles, WI - John M. Freitag, 71, formerly of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Hiles, WI.
He was born on October 8, 1948 in Janesville, WI, the son of Leonard and Berniece (Monaghan) Freitag. John attended St. Thomas School, Queen of Apostles and graduated from Holy Name Seminary in 1966. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from the UW Madison and a Master's Degree in Environmental Studies from Antioch New England University in Keene, NH.
John spent most of his career before his retirement working with many communities and agencies throughout the country developing programs for protection of the environment.
Survivors include his sisters, Monica (Wayne) Palach of Palatine, IL, Mary (Jay) Boschi, and Maureen Freitag of both of Beloit, WI; niece and nephews, Brian Palach, Lyndsay (Neil) Shelton, Jonathan Palach, Matthew (Megan) Boschi, and Jason (Maria) Boschi.
He was predeceased by his parents and nephew, Andrew Boschi.
Private family services were held.
