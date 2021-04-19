August 29, 1935 - April 18, 2021
Roscoe, IL - John Louis Walters, 85, passed away at home on April 18, 2021. He was born on August 29, 1935 to George and Louise Walters in Beloit Township, WI where he resided for the next 62 years. He married the love of his life, Mary Ploenzke, on June 26, 1999 and moved to Roscoe, IL where he spent his remaining 22 years.
After finishing his apprenticeship as a tool and die maker he worked in several places, including Fairbanks Morse, Beloit, and Parker Pen, Janesville. He ended his working career at Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, working there for 32 years. He made many close friends at Chrysler, thinking of them as family. He also served the Beloit Township for 40 years, first as Township Assessor, then a member of the Township Board and finally as Town Chairman.
John was a man of many interests. He was very creative, delving into woodworking projects, finishing several trunks and making wooden Christmas decorations for his grandchildren. He rebuilt a 1928 Model A Ford. He had a great love of travel - Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Panama Canal and many different Caribbean islands. Another love was spending winter months in Orange Beach, Alabama. He enjoyed hosting an annual Christmas Party with his wife and helping with the food preparation. He had a wonderful sense of humor and entertained his friends and relatives with many humorous anecdotes from his childhood.
John is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Marion; and brother, Bob.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, Scott (Sarah) Walters of Parkville, Missouri, Lynn (Jeffrey) Stacks of Beloit, Gregg Walters of Beloit. He is also survived by his three step-children, Dan (Patti) Ploenzke of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Linda (Tom) Sandquist of Rockford, Andrew (Lori) Ploenzke of Prophetstown, Illinois; 13 grandchildren, Elizabeth Weiner, Margaret Foltz, Abigail Walters, Chris Ploenzke, Matt Ploenzke, Amy Sandquist-Pilcher, Kelly Hirsch, David Ploenzke, Diane Deter, Ross Zentner, Noah Zentner, Blake Stacks, and Ryan Stacks. He was also blessed to be the great grandfather of four precious great grandchildren. He will be sorely and gravely missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 in Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 7404 Elevator Road, Roscoe with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in John's name. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com