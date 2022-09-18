John L. "Jack" Skelly

Beloit, WI - John Lester "Jack" Skelly, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 28, 1932 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lester and Cecilia (Wedige) Skelly. Jack was a 1950 Beloit High School graduate and was in the last class from the old school on West Grand Ave. While at Beloit High School, Jack was an accomplished track runner holding the second best record in the school history for the mile run. He competed in many track meets and always came out on top. Jack was a U. S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean conflict.
Jack was formerly the owner and operator of Skelly Floors in Beloit, WI. Jack was a lifetime member of the American Legion West-Field Post #48 and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and his Catholic Faith meant everything to him.
Survivors include his sisters, Judy (Bill) Heath of Marshfield, WI and Mary Jane Stephan of Rockton, IL; nephews, Steven and Michael Heath; nieces, Dana Betsworth, Jennifer (Ryan) Thibault and Amy (Christian) Foss; and great nieces, Lauren Betsworth, Erin Betsworth, Karly Thibault, Leah Thibault, Addie Foss, Olivia Foss, Emily Heath and Kylee Heath.
Jack was predeceased by his parents; niece, Kathy Heath; and brother-in-law, Paul Stephan.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with the Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. A Prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 in the funeral home followed by a procession to St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL, for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Joel Lopez officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery, with Military Rites accorded by the V.F. W. Post #2306.