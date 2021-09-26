John "Jack" Linney

Clinton, WI - John Melvin "Jack" Linney, 76, of Clinton, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 29, 1945, the son of Melvin W. and Helen M. (Dibbert) Linney. Jack was a 1964 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a Vietnam war era veteran serving with the United States Navy. Jack married Rosemary Goff on June 28, 1969 in Allens Grove, WI.
Jack was employed by Gardner's Machine, retiring in 2008. He was a faithful attendee of Victory Baptist Church of Beloit, WI. Jack was a member of the American Quarter Horse club. He loved horses and camping with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary; children, Michelle (Anthony) Voshell Jr. of Tomah, WI and Mark (Cynthia) Linney of Clinton, WI; grandchildren, Joshua Voshell, Izabella Voshell, Caleb Voshell, Rory Linney, Deklin Linney and Faolan Hoekman; and sister, Jill Spelman of Durand, IL.
He was predeceased by his parents.
A Funeral Service for Jack will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Rev. Randy Wandell officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials in his name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.