John "Jack" Duff age 75 of Beloit passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 in his home surrounded by family. Jack was born November 22, 1946 to the late Thurman and Lela (Schultz) Duff. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering before enlisting into the U.S. Navy. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He married his love, Linda (Wittchow) Duff, on October 25, 1969 in Berlin, WI. Jack was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beloit and co-owned and operated Beloit Frame and Axle for many years with his brother Warren.

Known for his sense of humor and funny stories, he was a practical joker with an infectious laugh and generous heart, never hesitating to help people out. An avid Packer and Nascar fan, he also enjoyed golfing and hunting with friends including longtime sidekick, Tom Miller, along with his beagles Sadie and Daytona. A proud Papa, he loved watching his grandchildren excel in all their activities. As a dynamic mechanic and fixer of all things he had a passion for working on cars and especially enjoyed being the pit crew chief for his grandson.

