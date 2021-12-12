Beloit, WI - John J. Kannengeiser, 85, of Beloit, WI, left this life to be with his Savior on December 7, 2021 at Azura Memory Care, Beloit.
He was born on April 4, 1936 in Floyd County, IA, the son of John and Rose (McCauley) Kannengeiser. He married Ruth Ann Bloedel on June 29, 1957, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beloit.
John worked at Sundstrand Aviation in Rockford, IL, retiring in 1999 after 42 years of service. He loved his job and was always glad to go to work. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for over 60 years and spent countless hours working on whatever he could that needed to be done. If you wanted to find him, they would always say go check the boiler room. For potlucks, the deviled eggs would always have a few missing before it was time to eat, and everyone knew where they went.
He belonged to the 32D "Red Arrow" Division of the Wisconsin National Guard and served active duty at Fort Lewis, WA during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. John was a member of the Beloit Evening Lions, the Autorama co-chairman for many years, a member of Ducks Unlimited, and Friends of Beckman Mill. He spent many Saturdays helping build the new Beckman Mill dam. In the past, he served on the boards for the Stateline Family YMCA, Camp Manitowish YMCA of Boulder Junction, WI, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rock, Walworth, and Jefferson Counties. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at our cottage on Katinka Lake in Presque Isle, WI.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; daughters, Cheryl (Gregory) Richter and Sandra (Joseph) Sagona; three grandsons, Jeremy (Christina), Benjamin, and Joshua Sagona; great granddaughters, Neveah Grace and Laelyn Shay; a niece, Susan Klein; and sister-in-law, Betty Bloedel.
The family wishes to thank Azura Memory Care of Beloit and the wonderful loving caregivers there, Agrace Hospice for their dedication, Pastor Dennis Roser for his care and for the prayers of friends and relatives.
A Private family service will be held at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in his name to the St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., Beloit, WI.