January 19, 1945 - February 10, 2021
Pecatonica, IL - John "J.C." Campbell, age 76, of Pecatonia, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday February 10, 2021 in Daytona, Florida.
He was born January 19, 1945, in Kennett, Missouri, son of E.C. and Roxie Ann Campbell (Smith).
He was married to Marilyn S. Swanson of Pecatonia, Illinois, on June 10, 2017.
He had 4 children; Jamie (Susie) Campbell of Beloit, Wisconsin. Jodi (Bill) Rutledge of Troy, Missouri, Brenda Colwell (Rudy) of South Beloit, Illinois, and Nikki (Stanley) Costilow of Jackson, Mississippi.
Grandchildren; Katreina Dooley Campbell, Brooke (Lucas) Denson, Britnie (Alejandro) Gordillo, Emma and Bailey Rutledge, Dustin Silvis, Carter, McKenna and Maddison Colwell, Ashleigh, Kyle and Olivia Costilow.
Great grandchildren; Elias, Carter, Aubrey, Emme, Cori, Kal, Keira, Keitan, Kennedy, and Hallie.
*His extended Swanson family of Pecatonica, IL, where he filled in as grandpa, lended a helping hand and left his mark on the farm. Jeff (Heidi) Swanson, Tim (Jenny) Swanson, Scott (Cindy) Swanson, Ray Jr. (Lisa) Swanson, Matthew (Kim) Swanson, and Ron (Kelly) Swanson. Grandchildren; Kyle, Natalie, Briana, Mallory, Kelsey, Alex, Hailey, Ryan, Taylor, Trent, Madison, John and Sam. Great-grandchildren; Aspen, Isaac and Ruby Sue.
Brothers and sisters; brother Dan (Barbara) Campbell of Las Vegas, NV, sister Shelia (Larry) Dempsey of Paragould, AR, brother Jimmy (Linda) Boston of Footville, WI, brother Kevin Jones of Kennett, MO, sister Sandra Barron Reynolds of KY, sister Vivian Campbell of TN and a baby sister "Diane", born in in Kennett, MO in 1946.
Many nephews, nieces and special friends and brother and sister-in-laws, that were like his own family.
Also, many good friends in A.A. in Beloit, WI, Rockford, IL, Davis, IL and Port Orange FL.
Preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Virginia (Ginger) Cable, married 34 years, deceased in 2004 and his first wife, Donna Roberts Hudgens (Nikki's mom) deceased in 2003.
JC will be remembered fondly and missed dearly by all lucky enough to have known him. A man of integrity and devotion, he worked hard for his family and spent his life serving others. He proudly served his country in the US Army, honorably discharged as Private First Class in 1968. A true hero in every sense of the word, especially in the eyes of his son and daughters. He married the love of his life, Ginger, in 1969 in South Beloit, Illinois. They lived most of their life in Beloit, Wisconsin, where they raised their kids and worked hard to create a happy life together. He provided for his family for many years working as a car hauler for Jatco in Janesville, WI. This proudly earned him the title of "Poppa Big Truck" by his grandkids, which his great grandkids have continued on. He was so proud of his kids and grandkids, and he had this sparkle in his eye whenever he spoke of them. JC had a talent and passion for singing that brought friends and family together throughout the years, and "a party wasn't a party unless JC brought out the guitar". He was strong and loyal and not known to hold back when it was something that he believed in. He spent his golden years traveling with his wonderful wife, Marilyn, and their little dog, SugarLady. They visited family along the way and enjoyed many easy days with friends in Port Orange, Florida. He was selfless and always willing to lend a helping hand, but also wise, occasionally reminding us that sometimes that "helping hand" could be found at the end of our own arm. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was always thinking of others and there with a warm embrace. He was kind and compassionate. He had a heart of gold and gave every single piece of it to those he loved so dearly.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of a Life service, which will be planned for a later date this summer. Notification will be posted in the paper and on social media. Thank you from the family of JC Campbell