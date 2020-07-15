April 12, 1936 - July 6, 2020
Roscoe, IL -- John Gray McDougal, age 84, died peacefully at home on July 6th, 2020. John was born in Chicago on April 12, 1936 to Marjorie and Donald McDougal. He graduated Hinsdale Township High School and attended Purdue University where he was a member of SAE fraternity. After a brief tenure as a long haul truck driver he graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in mathematics. A strong work ethic and a willingness to try anything led to a varied career trajectory. While working as a school teacher in Cary Illinois he met his wife of 56 years, Linda, in the teacher's lounge. He worked in industrial sales for Moore Products and A. G. Davis. He moved to Roscoe, Illinois in 1972 where he raised his family. His generosity was demonstrated through his many volunteer activities including Roscoe Illinois School Board President, St Paul's Episcopal Church Vestry, Heartland Car Ministry and Wings and Wheels Museum. John was known for his childlike enthusiasm for old cars, new cars, toy cars, trucks and planes. He loved cracking jokes, watching thunderstorms, travel, and good deals. Ever a talker, his voice was often the first that you would hear in any room. He proudly spoke of his Scottish heritage and his thrift.
John is survived by his wife Linda (Elliott) McDougal, his daughters Karen (James) Birmingham and Julia (Matthew) Ronconi, grandchildren: James Evan, Ashlyn, Nathaniel, Calvin and Louis, and his twin sister Ann Mojonnier. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marjorie McDougal, brothers James Barton and Donald, and his granddaughter, Margaret.
The family would like to thank Earsheayla, Linda,
Scarlet, Veronica, Mercyhealth Hospice and his
many caregivers for their care and compassion.
John's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 26, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic CHURCH, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday at Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Caritas, Rockford Rescue Mission, Mercy Ships or the charity of your choice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, (608) 362-2000
