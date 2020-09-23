April 12, 1936 - July 6, 2020
Beloit, WI -- John Gray McDougal age 84, died peacefully at home on July 6th, 2020. John was born in Chicago on April 12, 1936 to Marjorie and Donald McDougal. He married Linda Elliott on June 20, 1964.
John's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 26, 2020 at ST. JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday at Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Caritas, Rockford Rescue Mission, Mercy Ships or the charity of your choice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
