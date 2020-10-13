July 12, 1932 - October 12, 2020
Beloit, WI - John Glenn Fairchild, age 88 of Beloit died Monday October 12, 2020 in his home. He was born July 12, 1932 to the late James E. and Lillian (Mayo) Fairchild in Beloit, WI. John graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1950. He married Phyllis Schoville on September 18, 1954 in Rockton, IL. He was a 38 year member of Judson Baptist Church and a member of First Baptist. He worked as a blender for many years at Kerry ingredients, until his retirement in 1992. John was a member of the Beloit Masonic Lodge, Morning Star Lodge #10 Free and Accepted Masons, ZOR Shrine and Camel Patrol.
He is survived by his two sons, Thomas (Barbara) Benson of Sedona AZ and Curtis Fairchild of Afton his daughter in law, Carie Fairchild of Clinton, WI; his grandson Mathew (Rebecca) Benson of League City, TX; his granddaughter, Dawn (Donald) Clifton of Afton, WI and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his two sons, Steven & Edward.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for the care they gave John.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held. Burial will be private in the Rock Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial's to Chicago Shriner's Hospital for Children. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Fairchild family on our website.
