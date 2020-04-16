December 12, 1945 - April 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- John F. Anderson, (Shorty) 74, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, Monday, April 13, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. He was born December 12, 1945 in Bakersfield, MO, the son of John Robert and Joyce Bell (Provow) Anderson. John attended North Boone High School. He married Susan M. Brunner on February 23, 1963 in Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon, WI. They had four children, 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
John retired in 2008 from Woodward Governor after transferring from Textron with 25 years of service as a dedicated and skilled machinist. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle. He was a big time fisherman, enjoying yearly Kentucky runs and hosting yearly fish frys for his family and friends. His love didn't stop there, he also loved camping, gardening, hunting and the great outdoors. He was also known for his big hugs and great sense of humor, the life of the party, dancing the night away, enjoying a cold one with...well anyone. He was a lifelong Bears fan, you definitely knew the game was on! Then on to the races, Ford all the way. His sense of humor continued throughout his journey.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Anderson; children: Robert (Linda) Anderson, Tricia (Terry) Hatch, Karen Anderson and Brenda (David) Ganhs; 14 grandchildren: Amanda, Cody, Heather, Jamie, Jessica, Sarah, Cassie, Trever, Kyle, Mark, Tim, Matt, Joe and Katie; 30 great grandchildren; brothers: Donald (Carol) Anderson, Leon (Donna) Anderson, Roger (Roxanne) Anderson and Randall (Deborah) Anderson; numerous nieces; nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; brother Ray (Judy) Anderson Jr. and sister Lyndall (Bill) Lentz.
Funeral service for John's family will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road Beloit, WI.
Online condolences and live stream of the funeral service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.