Jackson, TN - John Ed Bond, 79, of Jackson TN, passed away on May 27, 2022. John was born on September 6, 1942 in Denmark TN as the oldest child to Mary Katherine and Oscar Bond. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in Beloit, WI in 1960. Upon graduation, John volunteered for service in the Navy. During his 4 years, he was stationed at San Diego, CA, Johnston Island during nuclear bomb testing, and Ford Island in HI. He was honorably discharged upon completion of his duties. On October 29, 1966, he was united in marriage to the former Mildred Davis at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit, WI. While in Wisconsin, John worked at Chrysler, General Motors and Clorox. His position as a manager with Clorox took him to his ancestral home of Jackson TN where he worked at Conalco and then Proctor & Gamble until his retirement in 1998. John enjoyed hunting and fishing and was famous for his fish fries at family reunions. He was probably best known to many for his love and knowledge of Black History and his willingness to impart to all. John served as President of the Beloit chapter of the NAACP in the 1970s. In Jackson he was a writer for the Metro Forum with a recurring column called “The Truth Hurts, but the Truth Is…” John was also a frequent guest on “The Bill Way Show” on Jackson talk radio.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, his stepson, David Anthony Davis, his parents, and brother, Willie “Dimp” Bond. John is survived by his son Sean (Delphia) Bond; his brother Oscar (Janice) Bond; and sister Carolyn “Rosie” (Booker) Street; Grandchildren Kimber Bond and John Bond; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, 1:00pm, at Historic First Baptist Church and can be viewed by streaming their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/historicfirstbaptist. Arrangements are by Mercer Brothers Funeral Home, Jackson TN.
The family wishes to thank John’s son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Delphia Bond, for the countless hours of care they provided during his illness.
