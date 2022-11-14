John E. Ziegler

December 17, 1933 - November 8, 2022 South Beloit, IL - John E. Ziegler, 88, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 17, 1933 in South Beloit, IL, the son of Ruby Colwell and Earl Ziegler.

To plant a tree in memory of John Ziegler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you