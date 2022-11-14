December 17, 1933 - November 8, 2022 South Beloit, IL - John E. Ziegler, 88, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 17, 1933 in South Beloit, IL, the son of Ruby Colwell and Earl Ziegler.
Living through the depression, John had to leave school after the eighth grade to work to support the family. He worked at Fairbanks Morse his entire working career as a large mill machinist. John was an avid fisherman, trapper, and stamp collector. He enjoyed golfing, cribbage and playing poker with his family. John built his home with his own two hands for his mother and cared for her until her passing.
Survivors include his three nieces who cared for him, Gloria (Robert) Kaun, Valerie (Scott Oberts) Steinborn, Vickie (Tom) Pulaski and great niece, Cindy Steinborn; several other nieces including, Sue Kronwall, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, William and Robert Ziegler; sisters, Virginia Markham, Arlyne Parrotta, Frances Wright, Elnora Jones, and Jean Collins; special nephew, Lee Wright; great niece, Carrie Steinborn Rebman, and many other distant relatives.
There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.