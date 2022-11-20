John E. "Jack" Crowley

May 26, 1929 - November 16, 2022 Beloit, WI - John "Jack" E. Crowley, age 93, of Beloit died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born May 26, 1929, to the late Mary Jane Ewart and John E. Crowley, Sr. in Beloit, WI. Jack enlisted into the U.S. Army and served his Country until his honorable discharge. He married Janet R. Schlegel on November 24, 1960. Jack started working at a young age and quickly learned how hard work and success went hand in hand. His business adventures began with a Sinclair Gas Station in Rockton, then he established Jack Crowley Auto Parts in South Beloit. Jack pivoted into the auto parts warehouse & distribution business. He purchased an auto parts store in Elkhorn; The Parts Place in 1983. He was a hardworking, stubborn entrepreneur who mixed his sales skills with customer service. Over the years, he became a successful, well-respected businessman in his community. Jack was a member of First Baptist Church in Beloit. He enjoyed camping, travel, swimming and roller skating. Jack will be remembered for his appetite for popcorn, cookies & chicken and his devotion to Ford automobiles.
Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet Crowley; his two sons, Scott (Jan) Crowley and Brian Crowley; his two grandchildren, Laura (Rami) Lajin and their two children, Cullen & Lennox and Lee (Selina Lamberti) Crowley and his sister-in-law, Isabel Crowley.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Michael and his two sisters, Mary Jane (Gaylord) Pickett and Janet (Carl) Sisk.
Jack's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 617 Public Avenue, Beloit with Rev. Walt Hoshaw officiating. Friends and family will be received in Church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared on our website.