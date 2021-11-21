John E. Gibbons Sr.

Clinton, WI - John Edward Gibbons Sr. age 75 of Clinton, WI passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in his home. He was born September 1, 1946 to the late Joseph and Jeanette (Behrens) Gibbons in Harvard, IL. John graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1965. In June of 1965, John enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and served his Country until his honorable discharge in 1971. He married Wilma E. Morgan on March 13, 1971 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Sharon. She preceded him in death on March 1, 1994. John worked in construction, specializing in building pole barns, retiring in 2013. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW. John was extremely proud to be a Marine and was very active in local community military functions. He was an avid Packer fan and loved being around family and friends.
John is survived by his children, John E. Gibbons, Jr. of Groton, CT, Jeannie (Mike) Whitlow of Chaffee, MO, Patrick (Sunshine) Gibbons of Valrico, FL and Tabitha Bond of Oakridge, MO; his twelve grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, Chelsie, John III, Daniel, Zachary, Emma, Jubilee, Brielle, Brett, Dailey & Brendon.; his six great grandchildren, Sophia, Tristen, Micah, Kinsley, Grant, & Aubrey; and his siblings, Joseph (Linda) Gibbons of Clinton, WI, Jerald (Denise) Gibbons of Sharon, WI, Janice (Dale) Morgan of Darien, WI and Joanne Anderson of Darien, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother, James Gibbons and his grand daughter, Seaira Gibbons.
John's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday November 23, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI. Friends, will be received on Tuesday in the Funeral Home from 12 Noon until the time of service. Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the funeral home parking lot. Burial in Ellsinore, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial's to the Clinton Senior Center. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.