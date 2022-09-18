John Daniel Sheahan
Buy Now

October 15, 1945 - September 14, 2022

Hollis Center, ME - Hollis Center, Maine - John Daniel Sheahan, 76, passed away on September 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

To plant a tree in memory of John Sheahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you