June 3, 1941 - November 24, 2020
Beloit, WI - John Christian Young, 79, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Beloit Memorial hospital.
John was born on June 3, 1941 in Walworth County, Wisconsin, the son of Fred and Mariam Mae (Keller) Young Sr. He graduated from Orfordville High School in 1960. John married the former Susan Elizabeth Hansen on September 18, 1965 at Saint Thomas Catholic Church in Beloit.
John was employed at Omar The Baker, Walt's Standard Station, and lastly at Beloit Memorial Hospital all in Beloit. He was very active and volunteered much of his time with Special Olympics, Kandu Industries, REM Program in Janesville, along with numerous other organizations and programs which are dedicated to helping people with special needs.
John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sue Young; daughter, Mariam Young; son, Mathew John "Matt" Young; sister, Helen (Jerry) Hoppe; brothers, David (Bonnie) Young, and Robert (Nancy) Young; brothers-in-law, Robert "Bob" (Marlene) Hansen, and Richard "Dick" (David Eckert) Hansen; sisters-in-law, Vera Young, and Angela Hansen; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special furry friends, Chester and Baby Sam. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred Young Jr, Carl Young, and Glen Young; father and mother-in-law, Mathew John "Matt" and Winnifred (Doyle) Hansen Sr; brothers-in-law, Jerome "Jerry" Hansen, Mathew John "Matt" Hansen Jr, and Brian Hansen, sisters-in-law, Kathleen Winifred "Kathy" Hansen, and Bonnie Young.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin. Public services will be conducted at a future date. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.