John C. Wetter

April 23, 1945 - February 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - John Charles Wetter Jr., 77, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, February 17, 2023 in his home.
He was born on April 23, 1945 in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Erna (Boettcher) Wetter Sr. John was a 1963 graduate of Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, IL and received a degree in engineering from the University of Illinois. He married Bonnie Donnelly on May 15, 1971 in Madison, WI.
John was employed by Barber Colman (later became Schhneider Electric) in Loves Park, IL in the aviation and then in environmental controls divisions. He had a Patents in the Throttle Control for the Lunar Rover and for Environmental System Controls. John was an avid Wisconsin Badger fan, enjoyed traveling, golfing, woodworking, gardening, and any outside work.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Wetter; daughter, Jennifer Donnelly Wetter; brother-in-law, David Wichman; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Joan (Dale) Crook, Janice (William) Dittmer, and Mary (Gerald) Burford Wichman.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the 911 operator, the Town of Beloit Fire Rescue and EMS along with the Rock County Sheriff's Department for their compassion during this event.
A Visitation of Remembrance for John will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, followed by a memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating.
Memorial donations in his name may be given to the American Diabetes Association or to the Beloit Health System Foundation.