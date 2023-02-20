John C. Wetter

April 23, 1945 - February 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - John Charles Wetter Jr., 77, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, February 17, 2023 in his home.

He was born on April 23, 1945 in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Erna (Boettcher) Wetter Sr. John was a 1963 graduate of Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, IL and received a degree in engineering from the University of Illinois. He married Bonnie Donnelly on May 15, 1971 in Madison, WI.

