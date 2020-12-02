John C. Dollinger

August 14, 1961 - November 30, 2020
Beloit, WI - John Christian Dollinger, 59, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, November 30, 2020.
He was born August 14, 1961 in Long Island, NY, the son of Albert and Ruth (Tauber) Dollinger. John was a 1979 graduate of Sewanhaka High School, Long Island, NY. He married the love of his life, Penny Berry on May 21, 1985 in Beloit, WI.
John worked at STG Trucking out of Bebee, Arkansas, until he retired in 2007. He loved to hunt with his son and fish with his granddaughters. John was a huge Packer fan and would watch the games every Sunday. He attended Berean Baptist Church, Beloit, WI.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Penny Dollinger; sons, Jeremiah and Christopher (Melissa) Dollinger; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Amelia, Thomas and Michael; sister, Monica Busse; and brother-in-law, Fred Berry.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers-in-law, Thomas Berry, Jerry Berry and Volker Busse; and sister-in-law, Joan Berry.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 in Berean Baptist Church, with Reverend Kelvin Swanson officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
