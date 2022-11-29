John A. Dimmick

April 30, 1947 - November 27, 2022 Rockton, IL - John Anthony Dimmick passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at home. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on April 30, 1947, to Donald J. and Dorothy M. (Carlson) Dimmick. He attended area schools and graduated from South Beloit High School with the class of 1965. He served in the US Army from 1966 - 1968, completing basic training in Colorado and then serving in Germany. Upon returning to the states, he joined his father at Dimmick Heating, eventually owning the business. He was a member of the Rockton American Legion and South Beloit Businessmen's Club. For leisure John enjoyed going to the races at Indy and Milwaukee. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada with friends, and snowmobiling at Yellowstone Park, in Michigan, and in Wisconsin. John and Sue spent many happy times boating with good friends on the Rock River and at Green Lake.
John married Karen Shipler in South Beloit, Illinois, and later married Susan Maxworthy in Rockford, Illinois, and they had 45 years together.
John is survived by his wife Sue, sister and brother-in-law Kay and Ron Wildenberg, nephew David (Shannon) Wildenberg, Abby and Alexa, and niece Kristin (Randy) Vander Kooi, Gemma and Reese. John's cousin Pat (Janice) Mockus, friends Dennis (Kay) Marinelli, and Mike (Cheryl) Witte have been a constant support throughout his life. He is further survived by nieces Robin (Bart) Sweeny, Michele Mockus, Kristi (Jay) Sargent, and Richie Shipler, several cousins and one aunt.
John is predeceased by his mother and father, brother Timothy James Dimmick, mother and father-in-law Bob and Ethel Maxworthy, and aunts and uncles.
Our sincere thanks to all the health care workers who have provided exceptional care and support during John's long illness, and to the wonderful staff at Beloit Regional Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rockton Fire Protection District for all the kindness and compassion they gave John throughout his many illnesses or to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Funeral Services for John will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday December 3, 2022, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday in the funeral home until the time of service. Full Military Burial Rites to follow in the funeral home parking lot. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.