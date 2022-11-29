John A. Dimmick

April 30, 1947 - November 27, 2022 Rockton, IL - John Anthony Dimmick passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at home. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on April 30, 1947, to Donald J. and Dorothy M. (Carlson) Dimmick. He attended area schools and graduated from South Beloit High School with the class of 1965. He served in the US Army from 1966 - 1968, completing basic training in Colorado and then serving in Germany. Upon returning to the states, he joined his father at Dimmick Heating, eventually owning the business. He was a member of the Rockton American Legion and South Beloit Businessmen's Club. For leisure John enjoyed going to the races at Indy and Milwaukee. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada with friends, and snowmobiling at Yellowstone Park, in Michigan, and in Wisconsin. John and Sue spent many happy times boating with good friends on the Rock River and at Green Lake.

John married Karen Shipler in South Beloit, Illinois, and later married Susan Maxworthy in Rockford, Illinois, and they had 45 years together.

