July 31, 1937 - March 1, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Joe E. Reynolds, 82, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 31, 1937 in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Joe and Edna (Swope) Reynolds. Joe was a graduate of Ottumwa High School. He was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Army. Joe was employed as a truck driver, a meat cutter, and a groundskeeper. He enjoyed cooking, especially when he could share his favorites with family. A gift of his homemade beef jerky was a treasure. Joe loved the water, living many years on the Des Moines River in Ottumwa, Islamorada in the Florida Keys, and the Rock River in Beloit. Grandchildren have fond memories fishing with Joe and Char on river banks. He traveled, in style, being a loyal Cadillac owner, to Florida many winters with his loving partner of over forty years, Charlotte Bogdan, before moving there permanently for 15 years. He returned to Beloit, where he spent his final years. Together, they loved time with family, gardening, tending flowers, and bird watching. In his final years, he cherished any opportunity to get out, join his family or have visitors. He was especially grateful to Kelsey for her regular visits and deliveries of his favorites: very ripe bananas, a piece of Joan's pie, snowballs, Diet Coke, strawberry shakes from Culvers, Casey's pizza, cherry tomatoes, cashews and chips.
Survivors include his niece and nephew, Connie Keith and Craig Sparks; great-nephew, Wesley Keith; Charlotte's sons and daughters: Ed (Joan) Bogdan, Ginny (Paul) Elliott, Gloria Johnson and Walt (Shelby) Bogdan; 12 grandchildren: Louis (Jessica) Clayton, Eric (Nikki) Elliott, Jessica (Zac) Bogdan-Short, Will (Latrice) Lowery, Ben Bogdan, Shaun (Shanta) Lowery, Crystal (Jim) Foy, Kristina (Keith) Hopkins, Taylor (Ryan) Almond, Megan Bogdan, Kelsey Bogdan and Elliott Bogdan - all of whom made him proud; and 22 great-grandchildren that brought excitement to his life. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Martha; and love of his life, Charlotte Bogdan.
Joe's Celebration of Life will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Iron Works Hotel, Beloit, WI. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at Shaul Cemetery in Ottumwa, Iowa. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
