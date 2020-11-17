Joanne (MacLeish) Jaeckle

February 3, 1930 - November 14, 2020
Oconomowoc, WI - Joanne Jaeckle, age 90, who resided in Beloit from 1956 to 1978, passed away peacefully at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc on November 14.
Joanne was born and raised in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy MacLeish. She met her husband, Gerald W. Jaeckle, when they were both students at the University of Wisconsin (Madison). Jerry served in the Army after his 1953 graduation from UW's law school. After his discharge, Joanne and Jerry moved to Beloit, where he had accepted a position in the law firm of Blakley and Long, later to become known as Blakley, Long, Grutzner and Jaeckle. Jerry continued to practice law in Beloit for 21 years prior to his election as a Rock County Circuit Court judge. At that time, Joanne and Jerry moved to Janesville. Jerry retired in 1991 and died in 2010.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Richard Jaeckle, and a daughter, Jill Winters. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria (Gary) Schroeder and Julie (Michael) Green, a daughter-in-law, Helena Jaeckle (Daniel) Faraca, and a son-in-law, Dennis Winters She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her brother, Donald (Lorie) MacLeish, and five nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for family members will take place at a future time. The family suggests memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice or a charity of your choice.