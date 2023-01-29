Joanne I. Hansen
December 26, 1939 - January 26, 2023 Beloit, WI - Joanne Iona Hansen, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in her daughters home.

She was born on December 26, 1939, in Winchendon, MA, the daughter of Harold and Pearl Crevier. Joanne was a graduate of North Brookfield High School. She was a veteran of the United States Army. Joanne married Donald Hansen Sr. on October 15, 1960 in North Brookfield, MA. He predeceased her on November 2, 2005.

