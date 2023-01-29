Joanne I. Hansen

December 26, 1939 - January 26, 2023 Beloit, WI - Joanne Iona Hansen, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in her daughters home.
She was born on December 26, 1939, in Winchendon, MA, the daughter of Harold and Pearl Crevier. Joanne was a graduate of North Brookfield High School. She was a veteran of the United States Army. Joanne married Donald Hansen Sr. on October 15, 1960 in North Brookfield, MA. He predeceased her on November 2, 2005.
Joanne provided several families with childcare in the nearby area, and watched her friends dog, Auggie. She loved children and was known as "Grandma JoJo" by many. Joanne was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, computer games, and was very crafty. Joanne could often be found watching the Game Show Network and doing puzzles. Her love for children lead her to become a foster parent. Joanne cherished spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Donald D. "Buddy" (Mary) Hansen Jr., and Kristie (Paul) Petitt all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Bradley, Kelsey (Reese), Ryan (Rachel), and Sara (Andrew); great grandson, Jeremy Ribarich; mother, Pearl Crevier of MA; sister, Maria Pollard of Spencer, MA; brothers, Eugene Crevier of North Brookfield, MA, and Harold (Cheri) Crevier of CT; and son-in-law, John Ribarich.
Joanne was predeceased by her father; husband; daughter, Donna Ribarich; sister, Elaine Charron; and dog, Edon.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Joanne will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice.