January 21, 1934 - May 14, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Joanne Frank, 86, formerly of Beloit, WI passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1934 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Sidney and Jeanette Gordon. Joanne graduated from Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights, IL and attended University of Wisconsin-Madison where she met Jordon Frank. They were married on June 28, 1953 in Chicago Heights. They lived in Dayton, Ohio and Madison, WI before settling in Beloit in 1962.
Throughout the next 56 years, Joanne was actively involved in the community and was honored as Volunteer of the Month by Beloit Daily News in 1981. She was recognized and acknowledged for her accomplishments which included leadership activities with Robinson School PTA, Badger Girl Scout Council, Red Cross, Sisterhood of Congregation B'nai Abraham and Beloit Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. One of her treasured accomplishments was the creation of "The Teddy Bear Workshop" which provided teddy bears to children in the hospital. In later years she continued volunteering by delivering Meals on Wheels and provided meals for Hands of Faith. She expressed her creativity through her business "Jolly Jars". Joanne enjoyed spending time weekly with the "Lunch Bunch". She also enjoyed her weekly Mah-jongg games with her friends. She was quoted "I feel that life has been good to me....I have an obligation to give something back...something productive and constructive". Joanne's most accomplished roll was raising their children: Alan, Judy and Cheryl.
Survivors include Alan Frank of Woodridge, IL; Judy (Lawrence) Lernor of Woodridge, IL and Cheryl Frank of Milwaukee, WI; two grandsons-Dr. Brandon Lernor of Palatine, IL and Justin (Brianna) Lernor of Chicago, IL; one sister Sandra (Ed) Drake of Lake Placid, FL; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law Dr. Suzanne & Dr. Dennis Adair of Fairfield, CA; nieces and nephews-David (Garynne) Drake of Sunrise, FL; Jeffrey (Dede) Drake of The Villages, FL; Jodi (Scott) Hoffner of Lake Placid, FL and Dr. Kevin (Marcia) Adair of Fairfield, CA; and several great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Jordon Frank, her parents Sidney & Jeanette Gordon and Cassie her beloved dog.
The family gathered for a private service and tribute. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals) or Congregation B'nai Abraham. Mail donations to Judy Lernor, 6643 Wheatfield Street, Woodridge, IL 60517.
