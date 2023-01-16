Joanne E. Funk

October 22, 1933 - January 12, 2023 Beloit, WI - Joanne Evalyn Funk, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 22, 1933, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Elmer Graves and Margaret (Lang) Schiller. Joanne married Marvin Funk on January 28, 1950 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on April 20, 2004.

