Joanne E. Funk

October 22, 1933 - January 12, 2023 Beloit, WI - Joanne Evalyn Funk, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 22, 1933, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Elmer Graves and Margaret (Lang) Schiller. Joanne married Marvin Funk on January 28, 1950 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on April 20, 2004.
Joanne was a proud homemaker for her family. She loved watching blue birds and humming birds. Joanne enjoyed taking trips with her husband, Marvin and family. She was known for being a jokester and a great story teller. Joanne's family was her pride and joy, she loved talking about them.
Survivors include her children, Jerry D. (Debbie) Funk of Beloit, WI and Margaret J. (Lou Meade) Funk of Evansville, WI; grandchildren, Gary Funk, Heather (Jeff Streich) Olson and Sabrina (Jason) Allen; great granddaughters, Abby Colwell and Miranda Streich; great grandsons, Conner Jacobs, Dakoda Funk, Joseph Allen and Kameron Allen; great great granddaughter, Lilli Anna Wilkinson; nieces, Debbie (Dan) Niman of Beloit, WI, and Terry (Steve) Visocky of Muskego, WI; and nephew, Patrick (Carol) McCarville of Beloit, WI.
She was predeceased by her father, Elmer Graves; mother, Margaret (Richard) Schiller; son, Jeffrey D. Funk; and sister, Jeanne McCarville.
A Funeral Service for Joanne will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Ruth Lyons officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.