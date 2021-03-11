JoAnn J. (Milner) Anderson

December 28, 1935 - March 8, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - JoAnn J. Anderson, 85 of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, March 08, 2021 after a courageous battle with diabetes at Delavan Health Services, Delavan, WI. She was born December 28, 1935 in Clinton, WI, the daughter to the late John and Josephine (Eckman) Milner. JoAnn graduated from Clinton High School Class of 1955. She was a proud mother of four for 60+ years. JoAnn received her Certified Nursing Assistant degree in 1981 and worked at Lakeland Hospital for many years.
JoAnn is survived by her three children; Jody (David) Dressler of Oceanside, CA, Jeffery (Dana) Anderson of Elkhorn, WI, and Jerry (Jodi) Anderson of Elkhorn, WI, eight grandchildren; Dustin (Sara) Palenshus of Brooklyn, WI, Aurora and Aidan Dressler of Oceanside, CA, Austin (Maggie) Anderson of Germantown, WI, Ashlyn (Ryan) Reisner of Houston, TX, Arik (Jordan Winkler) Anderson of Chicago, IL, Katherine and Ryleigh Anderson of Elkhorn, WI, four great-grandchildren; Steven and Jaylyn Palenshus of Elkhorn, WI, Axton Anderson of Germantown, WI, and Reign Reisner of Houston, TX, five sisters; Josephine (Gene) Kuxmann of Beloit, WI, June (Melvin) Chambers of South Beloit, WI, Janet (Wally) Jacobusse of Clinton, WI, Joyce Milner of Rockton, IL, Jill (Tom) Haban of Delavan, WI, and one brother, Jim (Pam) Milner of Clinton, WI. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives. JoAnn is preceded in death by her daughter, Jayne Anderson, and by her three brothers, John Milner, Jerry Milner and Jay Milner.
A private family service will be held at East Delavan Cemetery, Town of Delavan, WI, with Rev. Anita Lang officiating. Memorials may be made in JoAnn's name to: American Diabetes Foundation 375 Bishop's Way Suite # 220 Brookfield, WI 53005. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.