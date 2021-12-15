JoAnn E. (Peterson) Wall

Janesville/ Brookfield, WI - JoAnn E. Wall, 83, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Brookdale Senior Living, Brookfield, WI. She was born November 5, 1938, in Beloit, WI to the late Alvin F. and Cora S. (Swenson) Peterson. JoAnn graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and then a year in Secretarial School at Prospect Hall. She would go on to work for EcoLab and then retire from Regal Beloit in 2006.
On June 25, 1960, JoAnn would marry Curtis J. Wall at Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit. He would precede her in death on August 23, 2002.
JoAnn was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and then a member of Mt Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church.
JoAnn is survived by her two children: Daniel I. (Karen) Wall and Coreen C. (David) Williams; her grandchildren: Andrea, Ryan, Meghan, Alexander, and Rachel; her brother Ken Peterson; and sister-in-law: June Wall. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A Funeral Service for JoAnn will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00AM at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor David Bergelin officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00AM to time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to JoAnn's family. Memorials are appreciated to Rock County ADRC, 1717 Center Ave, Janesville, WI 53546, or UW Foundation- Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807, or The Amedisys Foundation 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Wall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.