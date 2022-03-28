Beloit, WI - Joan V. Nichols, age 66 of Beloit, WI, died Friday March 18, 2022 in her home. She was born February 27, 1956 to John and Shirley (Cronk) Slaymaker in Beloit, WI. Joanie graduated from F.J. Turner High School in 1974. She lived for several years in Cocoa Beach, FL before moving back to Beloit and marrying Jim Nichols on October 26, 1985 in Beloit. Their daughter Jessie Kate was born May 3, 1991. Jim passed away from cancer on August 19, 2007. Joanie was a devoted mother and wife. She worked for 21 years at Powers Elementary School as a para-educator, computer lab instructor and library aid, retiring in 2020. Joanie enjoyed reading books to the children, playing with them during recess and running the computer lab.
Survivors include Joanie's life partner, Jeff Saunders of Beloit; her daughter Jessie Kate (Dylan) Hanson of Janesville and their two sons, Jake & Lane Hanson; her brother, Paul (Liz) Slaymaker of South Beloit and her two sisters, Gail Monahan of Beloit and Jeani (Alan Jung) Slaymaker of West Bend, WI. Joanie also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends that loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother in law, Terry Monahan.
The family would like to thank the staff at ProMedica Hospice that cared for Joanie during her final months. Thanks also to all the medical professionals at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and UW Carbonne Cancer Institute for all their care and expertise in treating Joanie's cancer for 8 years after diagnosis.
Joanie's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.