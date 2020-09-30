February 4, 1935 - September 28, 2020
Beloit, WI- Joan P. Rice, 85, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on February 4, 1935 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Delbert and Regina (Spencer) Bowdin. Joan married Robert Earle and they had five children together. She later married Kenneth "Kenny" Rice.
Joan was employed as a machinist for Fairbanks Morse for over 40 years. Real estate was her hobby and always enjoyed vacationing "up north." Joan loved animals, flowers, watching plays, playing bingo, and going for walks. She liked to laugh, dance, was a fun-loving person, loved life, and had many friends. Joan's kids were her whole life.
Survivors include her children, Allen Earle, Bobby Earle, Debbie Earle, Steve (Maureen) Earle; stepchildren, Kenny, Rhonda, and Carol; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Jean (Jim) Carta, Donna Anderson, and Kathy Hanson.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Ricky Earle; sister, Mary Uyeda; and brother, Tom Bowdin.
Funeral services for Joan will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.