Beloit, WI - Joan Patton, 92, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on June 3, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Herman and Mattie (Osmond) Siebel. Joan was a 1948 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Edward Patton on June 30, 1951 in St. John's Lutheran Church, Beloit.
Joan was employed by Midstates Concrete Products as the office manager for 18 years, retiring in 1977. She was the coordinator of the Siebel family reunion.
Survivors include her husband, Ed of Beloit, WI; children, Debra (Wayne) Babiash of Green Bay, WI and Paul Patton of Elgin, IL; grandchildren, Corrina (Greg) Clark of CA, Matthew (Therese) Babiash of Logan's Square, IL, and Tyler Babiash of Green Bay, WI; great grandsons, Derek Babiash and Marius Babiash; sisters, Delores Griep of Sycamore, IL, and Janice Olson of Canton, GA; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, Ernest, Edward, Raymond, Irene Mathes, Herman, Clarence, Charles, Genevieve Johnson, Dawn Siebel, William, and Helen Thom.
A Funeral Service for Joan will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 20222 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Ian Stirrat officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.