Joan Mrotek

October 16, 2020
South Beloit, IL - Joan was born Oct. 26th, 1935 in Liverpool, England and subsequently graduated from Queen Mary High School for Girls at 16. Married Dale P. Drager (USAF) June 1st, 1957 in Liverpool UK. Married Leroy E. Mrotek July 1st, 1989 in 'The Church By The Side Of The Road' in Rockton, Il. Worked for the Beloit Corporation for 25 years, member of The Quarter Century Club. Served as Treasurer the Macktown Women's Tuesday Night Golf League for 10 years. Served on the board of SLU for several years. Joan knitted over 100 hats and scarves which she donated to local schools.
Joan was pre-deceased by both husbands, one son Craig R. Drager, both parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Survived by daughter Gail M. Schaefer, son Scott E. Drager, special niece Jean (John) Ellis and family Wigan, Merseyside UK and numerous other relatives in the UK and US.
At Joan's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Joan and Scott would like to give special thanks to the wonderful nurses in Beloit's CICU, Intermediate Care wings and of course Beloit Regional Hospice for making it possible for her to come home.
Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. 364-4477