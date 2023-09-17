May 20, 1933 - September 14, 2023 Clinton, WI - Joan M. Waite, age 90 of Clinton died Thursday September 14, 2023, in her home with family. She was born May 20, 1933, to Frederick and Margaret (Carlin) Feirn in Chicago, Illinois. The family, including her brothers, Terrance, Fred, and Conrad lived in Chicago until 1945 when they moved back to her father's home area in Janesville on Belding Road. Joan attended the one room Belding School, then later graduated from Clinton High School in 1950 working as a Dental Assistant for 3 years in Janesville. On September 11, 1952, Joan married Gordon Waite and moved to their family farm Ovine Acres on Highway 140 in Clinton. Together they raised sheep, hogs, cattle, and crops for 71 years along with raising their 5 children. Joan stayed very active with the farm handling the accounting and involved with Girl Scouts, 4-H, Homemakers, St. Stephen's Church. For 20 years she served on the Clinton School Board having also earned a degree as a Paralegal. After her children, Joan further pursued an advancement of her education by attending UW-Rock County, UW-Madison and Beloit College graduating Phi Beta Kappa earning a master's degree in education and history. Joan was very active in politics with the Republican Party both locally and nationally. Joan was active in the 1967 Turtle Creek Protective Association and Rock Against the Rail; having been well regarded for her community work, she made a bid to run for State Assembly in 1982. Following all this, she also obtained her real estate license gaining experience with 2 real estate agencies, eventually opening her own business of Stateline Realty in downtown Clinton until she retired in October 2021. Joan's continued the farm accounting until her death. Her ambition and passion for the family farm helped to instill a solid work ethic in her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children: Janette (David) Moyer, Kathryn (Ronald) Braun; Margaret Waite; Gregory (Melanie) Waite; Jacquelyn (Glenn) Jackson; eleven grandchildren: Jeffrey (Emily) Moyer; Michelle (Josh) Mott; Matthew (Sarah) Braun; Rhonda Braun; Travis Braun; Carmen Braun; Phillip Waite; JoAnna (Brandan) Noack; Sonja (TJ) Farley; Marlina (Jimmy Skogen) Jackson; Dalton (Victoria Khoo) Jackson; great grandchildren: Addison, McKayla, Alexa & Kaden Moyer; Samuel, Nolan & Veronica Braun; Tucker, Jude, Margo, Harlow, Evangeline & Beatrix Farley, Leona Skogen, and Bryson Noack; brother, Conrad Feirn, sister-in-law, Jeanette Waite.