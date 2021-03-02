February 19, 1926 - February 25, 2021
Rockton, IL - Joan Louise (Moody) Nimmer, 95, of Rockton went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 25, 2021. Born February 19, 1926 in Beloit, WI; daughter of Clare and Myrtle (Joy) Moody. Graduate of Hononegah High School class of 1944. United in marriage to Harold Nimmer on April 18, 1948. Joan was raised on a farm, and continued farming into her adult years. She was a country girl at heart. During World War II, she filled the vital role of fulfilling the munitions and war supplies as a "Rosie the Riveter," proudly serving her country in this capacity. She participated in several Vets Roll trips. Joan was primarily a home maker and farmer; later retiring from Woodward Governor after ten years. She was sassy, tough as nails, and very outspoken about anything she didn't like. She often chided her family about their hairstyles, telling them to "do something with their hair." If you decided to be a smart ass around Joan, you'd better be a cane's length away from her. Survived by children, Becky (Tom) Hawkinson, Tony Nimmer, Fred (Merrie) Nimmer, Robbie (Kenny) Kiser; daughter-in law, Sylvia Nimmer; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, former husband, Harold; son, Randy Nimmer; daughter-in-law, Cindy Horne, sister, Mary Jane Roe; great-great granddaughter; baby Ellen. Services pending. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment in the spring at Shirland Cemetery. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family.