Beloit, WI - Joan Haugen, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
She was born to Burger and Elsie (Cawley) Engebretson on September 17, 1932, and grew up in Beloit. She was raised in a family rich with conservative and family values as her father had served as a Republican legislator for the state of Wisconsin for 17 years. She graduated from Beloit High School.
In 1950, she married Alfred Haugen and moved to the family farm in rural Orfordville. There she was active in building and growing a prosperous dairy farm. After being divorced in 1974, she relocated to Beloit and spent many years working at Don's Hobbies and Toys, Shopko, and Gifts Galore.
Special interests included enjoying time with family, creating beautiful counted cross stitch pictures, researching and gathering an extensive collection of family genealogy, following Packer football, and piecing together many puzzles. She was also very proud of her Norwegian heritage. Faith in God sustained her.
Family members include daughter DeAnn (Dean) Grenawalt, son Gary Haugen, grandsons Aaron (Racheal) and Jason (Diana) Grenawalt, great grandchildren Wyatt, Bristol, John and Emma Grenawalt.
She was predeceased by parents, infant daughter Gloria, and brother Donald Engebretson.
She will be dearly missed by so many and always remembered for being loving, humble, kind, and unfailing in putting others first.
A special thank you to the staff at Willowick III and St. Croix Hospice for their care.
Honoring Joan's wishes, no formal service will take place. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.