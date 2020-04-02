August 19, 1936 - April 1, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Joan C. Spooner, 83, of Beloit, WI, died April, 1, 2020 in her home. She was born August 19, 1936 in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter of Frank B. and Edna (Sommer) White. Joan was a graduate of Prairie Du Chien High School. She married Vernon Spooner on August 5, 1961 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on January 4, 2007.
Joan was employed by General Motors. She enjoyed teaching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren family traditions, values, and basic educational fundamentals from young ages. Joan also enjoyed Miniature's Club and senior day trips with her husband. She liked shopping for sales and baking for different occasions. She valued her friendships with her neighbors and loved visiting and reminiscing about Prairie du Chien with her best friends, Big Bev, Little Bev, and Pat.
Survivors include her two children, Kevin (Nancy) Spooner of Dyersville, IA and Julie (Larry) Feuling of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Kimberly Spooner of Dyersville, IA, Jason (Elizabeth) Spooner, Lucas Stevenson and Savannah Carstensen all of Janesville, WI, Lynn (Hamooda) Stevenson of Milwaukee, WI, Hunter Stevenson, Jake Liss of Whitewater, WI, James (Jessica) Feuling and Ashley (Feuling) Siemens both of Arizona; numerous great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Keith White and Nolan White.
Sixty years ago, on April 1st, Vernon proposed to Joan and are now celebrating the 50th anniversary they missed, (just a bit later than they had expected). Please celebrate with her in the happiness of being with Vernon once again.
There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in her name to Beckman Mill, 11600 S. County Truck Hwy H or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.