Joan A. Glodowski

July 8, 1947 - January 25, 2021
Beloit, WI - Joan Ann Glodowski, 73, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021 with her husband and son by her side.
Joan was born on July 8, 1947 to parents Edward and Mildred Janik. Growing up in Elkhorn, Wisconsin she graduated with the Class of 1965. Joan attended Mount Mary College and enjoyed a career as an elementary school teacher for the Beloit School District for 42 years. First at Cunningham Elementary and then at Hackett Elementary, she left a legacy as a second grade teacher who was dedicated to her students, making learning fun through her creativity. She married Michael Glodowski on March 29, 1980, and they welcomed a son, Jason, in 1981. Her pride and joy. Joan enjoyed her time spent cheering Jason on as an athlete through school, into college and even as an adult into his coaching career. She and Mike rarely missed a home football game or wrestling meet.
Joan retired from teaching in 2011, but her passion for education continued as she volunteered her time in the classroom. She was also an active member for the Beloit Education Association both as a classroom teacher and a retiree. Her passion for socializing and enjoying good food led her to organize and attend monthly breakfasts and lunches with her retired teacher groups and her Class of '65 group, where she loved to brag about her son and her grandbabies. Joan was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, friend, and coworker- she made a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Joan is survived by her husband, Michael Glodowski of Beloit; her son, Jason (Jennifer) Glodowski; granddaughters, Chloe (5), Mya (3), and Hailey (3 months) all of Roscoe, IL; sister-in-law, Ann (Wayne) Tao; nephews, Justin (Razel) Tao and Jared (Teresa) Tao all of Las Vegas, NV; cousins, Mary "Lulu" (Rick) Reich of Sarasota, FL, Steve (Karen) Nettesheim of Evansville, WI, Johnnie Nettesheim of Elkhorn, WI, and many other cousins and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aunt Mary Nettesheim and cousins, Sherry Olson and Ellen Snyder.
A private family service and will be held due to Covid precautions. A memorial fund has been set up to benefit Hackett Elementary. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to the Hackett School renovation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com