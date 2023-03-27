Jimmy Allen

April 14, 1938 - March 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jimmy Allen, age 84, of Beloit, WI passed peacefully with his family around him on Saturday March 25, 2023, at Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville. He was born April 14, 1938, to the late Forrest and Francis (Johnson) Allen in Portage, WI. Jim attended Beloit Memorial High School. At a young age, he enjoyed cars and go cart racing. Jim also enjoyed the wonders of flying as he helped his dad build a two-seater airplane. He married Peggy Schoville on May 11, 1996. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2014. Jim worked at Beloit Corp. for 41 years as an Erector until his retirement. He was extremely proud of his family and loved spending time with them all. Jim enjoyed cribbage & euchre with friends and especially with his wife, Peggy.

He is survived by his six children, Tina (Chris Edwards) Allen, Dennis (Brenda) Allen, Holly (Frank Bongiovanni) Allen, David (Candy) Allen, Bonnie (Todd) Preuschl & James (Kristen) Schoville; eight grandchildren, Nina Allen, Rebecca Allen, Stacey (Tim) Farley, Ethan Summers, Ross (Sarah) Alexander, Rachel Preuschl, Karen (Dalton) Luckey and Kenneth (Brittany Mobley) Schoville; seven great grandchildren; his sister, Virginia Carlson, his brother, Jerry (Inga May) Allen, his step brother, James Hohl, and step-sister, Shari (John) Miller

