April 14, 1938 - March 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jimmy Allen, age 84, of Beloit, WI passed peacefully with his family around him on Saturday March 25, 2023, at Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville. He was born April 14, 1938, to the late Forrest and Francis (Johnson) Allen in Portage, WI. Jim attended Beloit Memorial High School. At a young age, he enjoyed cars and go cart racing. Jim also enjoyed the wonders of flying as he helped his dad build a two-seater airplane. He married Peggy Schoville on May 11, 1996. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2014. Jim worked at Beloit Corp. for 41 years as an Erector until his retirement. He was extremely proud of his family and loved spending time with them all. Jim enjoyed cribbage & euchre with friends and especially with his wife, Peggy.
He is survived by his six children, Tina (Chris Edwards) Allen, Dennis (Brenda) Allen, Holly (Frank Bongiovanni) Allen, David (Candy) Allen, Bonnie (Todd) Preuschl & James (Kristen) Schoville; eight grandchildren, Nina Allen, Rebecca Allen, Stacey (Tim) Farley, Ethan Summers, Ross (Sarah) Alexander, Rachel Preuschl, Karen (Dalton) Luckey and Kenneth (Brittany Mobley) Schoville; seven great grandchildren; his sister, Virginia Carlson, his brother, Jerry (Inga May) Allen, his step brother, James Hohl, and step-sister, Shari (John) Miller
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Peggy, his grandson, Jared Preuschl and brother, Marvin.
Jim's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Interment will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, South Beloit, IL. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, in the Funeral Home, and again on Saturday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.