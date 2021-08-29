August 29, 1936 - August 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Jimmie Johnson, 84, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from heart and kidney disease.
Jimmie was born near McNair, Mississippi, on August 29, 1936. For years, Jimmie drove a school bus in Madison and later drove a Head Start bus in Beloit. Jimmie was a very hardworking man and besides driving buses, he owned and operated his own business, J&J Scrap Metal, and hauled scrap metal. He literally and figuratively had a gift for finding value in things other people discarded. He found joy in trinkets, old coins, his Lincoln car and most of all, his family and friends. Jimmie was also an exceptional storyteller and family oral historian!
Jimmie loved music all of his life and was a talented Gospel and Blues singer. Jimmie started singing with the Friendly Five, a Gospel group from Union Church, Mississippi, when he was young. In later years, he sang in a few different choirs for Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, Illinois, where he was a longtime member. Jimmie left home when he was young and moved to Baton Rouge in 1959. There, he met Buddy Guy, Lightnin' Slim, Slim Harpo and Jimmie Anderson. These Blues greats influenced Jimmie, who was known for singing and playing traditional Blues. Besides singing, Jimmie played guitar and harmonica. He wrote one song in his lifetime called "Getting Out of Town," which he sang on his CD, Big Jim Johnson: Smokestack Lightnin' (2006). Jimmie performed with many wonderful musicians throughout southern Wisconsin, as well as mentoring several young musicians, including Jared James Nichols.
Jimmie is survived by his children, Maurice Johnson, James Avery (Julie) and Verlena Johnson; his grandchildren, James Barreau, Jessica Avery, Constance Barreau, Holden Richardt and Kai Johnson; his great grandchild, Kandyss Avery; his siblings, Kathryn Bowen, Bessie Wolfe (Samuel), Cora Warner, Vira Dockery and James Johnson (Agnes); and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jimmie's family wish to thank the incredible staff at Skaalen Nursing Home and Agrace hospice, as well as all the family and friends who supported Jimmie during his illness.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Avery Johnson; his father, Julius Johnson Sr.; his mother, Verlena Hall Johnson; his siblings, Rosie Lee Reynolds, Julius Johnson, Jr., Lewis Johnson, Ira Johnson, Julia Mae Gales, Percy Johnson and Claude Johnson; and his daughter, Glory Jean Wolfe.
A Memorial Service for Jimmie will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Baptist Church, 1634 Center St, South Beloit, IL 61080. Face masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RWCFS Head Start, a federally funded program that works in partnership with parents to "support children's readiness for school and life success, by developing independence and self-sufficiency, strengthening families and promoting social justice." Donations to Rock-Walworth Comprehensive Family Services, Inc. Head Start can be made by mailing a check to: RWCFS Head Start, 1221 Henry Ave., Beloit, WI 53511. Checks should be made out to "RWCFS Head Start." In the memo, please include the text "In Memory of Jimmie Johnson."