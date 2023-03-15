July 22, 1936 - March 7, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jimmie Gibson, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Fair Oaks Health Center of South Beloit, IL.
He was born on July 22, 1936 in Monroe, LA, the son of Roosevelt and Eddie (Sims) Gibson. Jimmie married Marilyn Critv on April 28, 1971 in Rockford, IL. She predeceased him on June 9, 2012.
Jimmie was formerly employed by Chrysler until his retirement in 2001. He was a loving and caring father. When it came to helping his family and friends, there were no limits as he always went above and beyond. Jimmie enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially hearing the dogs bark when rabbit hunting. He could often be found watching old westerns. Jimmie was a dedicated member of the W.B. Kennedy Lodge #3 in Beloit, WI.
Survivors include his daughter, Roseann Gibson; sons, Gibb (Heather) Gibson and Tyrone Gibson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Lynn (Biddy) Manning; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jimmie was predeceased by his parents; son, Jimmie Gibson Jr.; sisters, Minnie Lee Williams, Annie Harris and Selma Ford; brothers, James Gibson, John Gibson, Joe Gibson, and Vance Gibson.
A Funeral Service for Jimmie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Reverend James Ivy officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the W.B. Kennedy Lodge #3.