September 29, 1932 - July 26, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jewel E. Ennis, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Autumn Lake Health Care at Beloit. She was born on September 29, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of James and Lola (Wenning) Evetts. Jewel married Joseph T. Ennis Jr. in St. Thomas Catholic Church in 1954. He predeceased her on January 22, 2018. Jewel was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit. One of her passions was sewing but she also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children: Jody, Patrick, and Chris Ennis; two grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sisters, Sharron Lynn (Evetts) McCabe of Bensonville, IL and Maureen (Hemmis) Hendricks of Rockford, IL. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Dorothy Jean (Evetts) Stowell.
Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A face mask and social distancing are required. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com