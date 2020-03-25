October 12, 1928 - March 21, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jessie Cora Wrabella, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Suites of Beloit. She was born October 12, 1928 in Juneau, WI, the daughter of Clifford and Edna (Pillsbury) Browne. Jessie was a graduate of Waupun High School. She married Joseph P. Wrabella on August 12, 1947 in St. Joseph Rectory, Waupun, WI. He predeceased her on September 6, 1995. Jessie was employed by Beloit Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of a few bridge clubs, the ladies golf League in Clinton, WI, and Beloit Lioness Club. Jessie was also a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church where she took communion to shut ins.
Survivors include her children: Sharon K. Mitchell of Milwaukee, WI, Peter Wrabella of Waukesha, WI, and Barbara E. (Steve) Williams of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Jada, Alex, Andrew, Susan and Stacy; and 27 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Willis and Jack Browne.
Funeral service for Jessie will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Forest Mound Cemetery, Waupun, WI. Due to the current virus threat we will have a celebration of life, for family, relatives and friends on a date when restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences and live stream of the funeral service Friday can be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Our family would like to thank the employees of Beloit Suites and Beloit Regional Hospice for their kindness, compassion and love for our mother.
